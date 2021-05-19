DOIREANN GARRIHY’S CONNECTIONS

Date: May 19, 2021 - Affairs

Doireann Garrihy

Doireann Garrihy


Fans were recently treated to a cosy social media shot of 2fm presenter Doireann Garrihy and boyfriend Paddy Wilson, posing with her sisters Ailbhe and Aoibhin and their respective husbands, Ruaidhri Hehir and John Burke. As well as their personal relationships, there are also work connections between Doireann and various family members, as she has... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber