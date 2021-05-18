IOOA’S “NET ZERO”

Date: May 18, 2021 - Affairs

Alan-Linn


THE CONCEPT of “net zero” emissions has moved from the margins to the policy mainstream with remarkable speed. Carbon neutrality, the idea that just as many emissions would be removed as produced each year has moved centre stage since the Paris Climate Accords in 2016. For a society bingeing on fossil fuels, the scale of... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber