DONNCHA O’CALLAGHAN’S NEW GIG

Date: May 24, 2021 - Affairs

Donncha O'Callaghan


BY DROP-KICKING a former Irish rugby player into the 2fm breakfast slot, RTÉ may be taking a leaf out of Virgin Media’s book with its new star signing. With Ballymount head honchos installing Tommy Bowe on the Ireland AM sofas last year, and Donncha O’Callaghan announced as one of Doireann Garrihy’s two new co-hosts on... Read more »

