EXPERTS TAKE ON THE EXPERTS?

Date: May 26, 2021 - Affairs

Lucinda-Creighton


IS LUCINDA Creighton aiming to put herself out of a job for a second time? The former Fine Gael TD is CEO of Vulcan Consulting, which, she says, “is made up of some of the leading political and public affairs experts in the business”, and promises to “help companies navigate regulatory hurdles and shape policy.”... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber