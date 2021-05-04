GRAINNE SEOIGE’S NEW BEAUTY BUSINESS

Date: May 4, 2021 - Affairs

Grainne Seoige and Leon Jordaan


NOW THAT she’s back in Ireland, Virgin Media was first out of the traps to nab broadcaster-cum-businesswoman Grainne Seoige for a spot of fill-in hosting duties. Whether the Galwegian has time to pursue a TV career is another matter, as she is set to launch herself into the business of beauty. Seoige is set to... Read more »

