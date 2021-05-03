FOR SOMEONE who likes to position herself as brigadier general of the #BeKind brigade. Laura Whitmore putting a showbiz journalist on blast for merely doing her job seems contradictory. The incident saw Whitmore giving her barely-concealed contempt of the media yet another outing, but whether the backlash she received was the response she expected is... Read more »
LAMBASTING LAURA WHITMORE
