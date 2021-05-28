KENNEDY AND DIXON’S NEW WHINGEFEST

Date: May 28, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Adrian Kennedy


AFTER BEING axed from 98FM in April, radio hosts Adrian Kennedy and Jeremy Dixon have started broadcasting their own independent online show. In the aftermath of their Dublin Talks show being culled, Kennedy told journalists that they had received calls from other ­stations and were “talking to everyone.” It now appears that they have left... Read more »

