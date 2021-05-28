“DUP IN CRISIS” may be something of an evergreen headline, but division rules at a moment when unionism is striving for unity. New leader Edwin Poots has now on a number of occasions this fortnight spoken on behalf of “the people Northern Ireland”, amid mounting evidence that he does not even command the full support... Read more »
POOTS PUTSCH HANGOVER
