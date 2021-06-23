GOLDHAWK IS amused to detect what could be described as optimism among the Labour Party ranks. With hopes that Ivana Bacik will lead the revolution in Dublin Bay South, Alan Kelly is banking on memory loss among voters. For instance, in a statement last week, AK47 wisely shaved several years off the National Maternity Hospital... Read more »
ALAN KELLY’S SHORT MEMORY
GOLDHAWK IS amused to detect what could be described as optimism among the Labour Party ranks. With hopes that Ivana Bacik will lead the revolution in Dublin Bay South, Alan Kelly is banking on memory loss among voters. For instance, in a statement last week, AK47 wisely shaved several years off the National Maternity Hospital... Read more »