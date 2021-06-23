LOYALISTS LEGITIMISED

Date: June 23, 2021

Aine Lawlor

Aine Lawlor


THE EXTENT TO which the so-called Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) has been elevated as a force in public debate should be alarming. This front for paramilitary organisations enjoys high level access to Northern Ireland secretaries and senior DUP figures, yet it remains extraordinary that the views of what are designated terrorist groups are put to... Read more »

