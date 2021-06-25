CHAY BOWES VERSUS GRIPT

Date: June 25, 2021 - Affairs

John McGuirk

John McGuirk


GOLDHAWK IS intrigued to see a number of familiar faces feature in High Court proceedings lodged this morning. It is a case of a battle of the think tanks, with businessman Chay Bowes of Health Reform Ireland taking on Gary Kavanagh of the Edmund Burke Institute and Gript Editor, John McGuirk. An article authored by... Read more »

