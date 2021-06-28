VIP AND RSVP’S RUFF WARS

Date: June 28, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Paula Lenihan


Perhaps weary of duking it out to nab the same old roster of RTÉ faces for their covers, celebrity rags VIP and RSVP have simultaneously turned their attention to celeb mutts this month. The VIPets supplement was first out of the blocks as a 24-page freebie inserted the main VIP magazine (€2.20). RSVP Madra came... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber