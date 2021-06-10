CHRISTY MOORE’S BIG GIG

Date: June 10, 2021

Christy Moore


HE’S NO ‘ordinary man,’ but choosing a heavy-hitter like Christy Moore to headline a forthcoming test entertainment event has certainly been a headline-grabber for Catherine Martin and her department. Financially-straitened performers languishing on PUP could be forgiven for looking on in envy as Moore nabbed the INEC gig, especially as he was sitting on a... Read more »

