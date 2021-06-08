THE NEWS that Sinéad O’Connor is once again to become part of the Sindo family – a paper she once famously accused of spreading untruths about her – is heartwarming. The staff Christmas party should certainly be interesting this year, considering Sindo stalwart Niamh Horan once reported that Sinéad issued “threats and abusive warnings” to... Read more »
SINÉAD’S SINDO TRAVAILS
THE NEWS that Sinéad O’Connor is once again to become part of the Sindo family – a paper she once famously accused of spreading untruths about her – is heartwarming. The staff Christmas party should certainly be interesting this year, considering Sindo stalwart Niamh Horan once reported that Sinéad issued “threats and abusive warnings” to... Read more »