SINÉAD’S SINDO TRAVAILS

Date: June 8, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Sinead-O_Connor01


THE NEWS that Sinéad O’Connor is once again to become part of the Sindo family – a paper she once famously accused of spreading untruths about her – is heartwarming. The staff Christmas party should certainly be interesting this year, considering Sindo stalwart Niamh Horan once reported that Sinéad issued “threats and abusive warnings” to... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber