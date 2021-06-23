DREW OVER DELIVERS?

Date: June 23, 2021


IS DREW Harris about have his desires nobbled by namby-pamby civil liberties? The headline grabbing aspect of the new Garda Síochána (Powers) Bill will see police granted powers to demand access to mobile phone and other passwords, a measure which if coming to pass will represent a big win for Garda Commissioner and big tech.... Read more »

