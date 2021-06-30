PIPPA’S PROFITS ON THE UP

Date: June 30, 2021 - Affairs

Pippa O'Connor


CONSIDERING BEAUTY entrepreneur Pippa O’Connor only launched her new make up brand at the end of November 2020, figures show that the company behind it made a profit of €39,000 in 2020. Which is not bad going considering Up Cosmetics only flogged its range of lippies and blushers for five weeks before the accounting period... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber