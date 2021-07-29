JEREMY CORBYN’S commitment to hopeless causes remains undiminished as he shared some time with the Irish Labour Party. The gatekeepers of respectability and sometimes even electability at party HQ will surely be alarmed to see how fondly the honourable member for Islington was received at an online event organised by the youth membership. The controversial... Read more »
ALAN KELLY’S CORBYNISTAS
