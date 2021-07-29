TAKE IT DOWN FROM THE MAST

Date: July 29, 2021 - Affairs

Mairéad Farrell


Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel according to popular wisdom and flag politics is perhaps the most base if persistent terrain on which the shadow boxing of symbols occurs. In the Republic, at least, outbreaks remain in the realm of tedium compared to the hot blooded contests in the north, Britain, America and... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber