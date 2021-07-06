ANNE HARRIS’S ‘HOME TRUTHS’

Date: July 6, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Anne Harris


THE POLEMICAL talents of Anne Harris might once have been considered an asset to any cause, so it was surprising to find such weak fare written in defence of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission. The Irish Times has from the beginning led the rearguard action against criticism of the final report’s findings and methodology.... Read more »

