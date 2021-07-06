CHRISTMAS HAS come early for Alan “Sammy Sausages” Hughes and his husband Karl Broderick, as they have managed to wring a series of further outings out of their 2020 pantomime, for which they were funded under the Live Performance Support Scheme. Much like the boy who never grew up, the film version they made of... Read more »
ALAN HUGHES’S UNSEASONAL BONUS
