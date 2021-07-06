ALAN HUGHES’S UNSEASONAL BONUS

Date: July 6, 2021 - Affairs

Karl Broderick, "Buffy" and Alan Hughes


CHRISTMAS HAS come early for Alan “Sammy Sausages” Hughes and his husband Karl Broderick, as they have managed to wring a series of further outings out of their 2020 pantomime, for which they were funded under the Live Performance Support Scheme. Much like the boy who never grew up, the film version they made of... Read more »

