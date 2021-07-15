GILLIAN FITZPATRICK BOLTS AGAIN

Date: July 15, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Gillian Fitzpatrick


THE LATEST twist in Gillian Fitzpatrick’s colourful career trajectory has been revealed with the establishment of her new advertising strategy company, Bolter Media. The development comes mere months after she began working as the new commercial director of Communicorp in February prior to it being acquired by Bauer Media Audio – a position she has... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber