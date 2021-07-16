TV REVIEW: ANNA GEARY: WHY GIRLS QUIT SPORT (RTÉ ONE)

DESMOND’S HIGH NOTES SINCE THE pandemic kicked in, arts minister Catherine Martin has been handing ...

HUBIE DE BURGH’S DOWNSIZING GOLDHAWK SPOTTED the dissolving of a company called Huma Bloodstock Ltd last ...

JESS RYAN’S BLEMISH IT IS the end of the road for the D4 beauty salon ...

MAGNIER’S CONUNDRUM AFTER NEGATIVE press coverage at Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum’s treatment of his ...

ANGELINE’S HIDDEN ASSETS THE PROPOSED new TV series, Hidden Assets, first turned up on Goldhawk’s ...

IAIN WRIGHT’S AMAZING HOME A HOUSE with a rather picturesque setting has been put on the ...

ACCOUNTING AT ABBEYLEIX HOUSE WITH THE announced sale to Stripe co-founder John Collison of the Abbeyleix ...

AND THE BANNED PLAYED ON EARLIER THIS year the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) handed out two ...

CLAYTON LOVE’S LOSS A COMPANY called Barcrest Developments was liquidated earlier this month. It turns ...