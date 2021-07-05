MELANIE MORRIS has been flat out promoting the Image Business Club in recent days, a newly-launched platform that claims it will “enable and empower” businesswomen to “elevate” their careers – for a membership fee of €246 per year. The shareholders of Image Publications Ltd (IPL) will be hoping that this initiative will elevate the bottom... Read more »
IMAGE PUBLICATIONS’ LOSSES
