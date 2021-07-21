O’KEEFFE SAGA “UNPAUSED”

Date: July 21, 2021 - Affairs

Norma Foley


NORMA FOLEY was the very model of benevolence on RTÉ Radio this afternoon as she announced the reopening of a revised ex gratia scheme which has arisen from the O’Keeffe case. Listening to the Education Minister one was given little impression that this troubling saga has been ongoing for two decades, and it would be... Read more »

