SPY BUSINESS

Date: July 22, 2021 - Affairs, Hush Hush

Helen Dixon

Helen Dixon


THE IRISH Times is most optimistic in an editorial this week stating that “Israel must do more to police” military-grade spyware, which has become big business and a trophy industry for the country., An investigation by Amnesty International, the Washington Post, Guardian, Le Monde and others has revealed the extent that Pegasus software developed by... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber