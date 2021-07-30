THE IRISH TIMES AND MICHELLE SMITH DE BRUIN

Date: July 30, 2021

Michelle Smith


AS OLYMPIC fever grips the nation once again, the Irish Times today notes that while former swimmer Michelle Smith de Bruin still holds her medals for the games in Atlanta, the paper says that her “victories were questioned”. Long time fans of Goldhawk will recall that the Irish Times itself embraced the 1996 euphoria, in... Read more »

