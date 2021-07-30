TV REVIEW:THE HEART OF SATURDAY NIGHT (RTE ONE)

Date: July 30, 2021 - Affairs

Una Healy and Loah


News of another Saturday night entertainment show will have been enough to cause an outbreak of cold sweats in long-suffering RTE viewers, who have borne witness to a series of spectacular car-crashes over the years, including doomed vehicles for everyone from Brendan O’Connor to Miriam O’Callaghan. The most recent addition to this run of grisly... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber