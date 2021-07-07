UNA RATTLES THE BLUESHIRTS, AGAIN

Date: July 7, 2021 - Affairs

Una Mullally

FEAR STALKS the Fine Gael heartlands of Dublin Bay South as polling day looms and with it the unthinkable prospect of losing ‘their’ seat in Sir Garret Fitzgerald’s old constituency. With so much else in Irish politics overturned in recent years, the deficit of confidence inside Leo Varadkar’s party remains one of the most enduring... Read more »

