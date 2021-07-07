CHANGE COMES SLOW

Date: July 7, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Zainab Boladale


ONE YEAR on from the outpouring that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis it is interesting to take stock of how little the media landscape has changed. The initial wave of protests under the Black Lives Matter banner in 2016 scarcely penetrated Irish public debate. If anything, audiences were more likely to see... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber