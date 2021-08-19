DÁIL VIDEO NASTIES

Date: August 19, 2021 - Affairs

Seán Ó Fearghaíl


SOME OIREACHTAS members have reacted with bemusement to a letter from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl this week which warns of the rules regarding video footage from Leinster House debate. The appropriateness of these restrictions deserves some scrutiny. Time was when news of parliamentary activity was filtered almost exclusively through the press gallery for the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber