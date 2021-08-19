SOME OIREACHTAS members have reacted with bemusement to a letter from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl this week which warns of the rules regarding video footage from Leinster House debate. The appropriateness of these restrictions deserves some scrutiny. Time was when news of parliamentary activity was filtered almost exclusively through the press gallery for the... Read more »
DÁIL VIDEO NASTIES
SOME OIREACHTAS members have reacted with bemusement to a letter from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl this week which warns of the rules regarding video footage from Leinster House debate. The appropriateness of these restrictions deserves some scrutiny. Time was when news of parliamentary activity was filtered almost exclusively through the press gallery for the... Read more »