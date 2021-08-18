TRINITY COLLEGE AND THE WEAPONS TRADE

Date: August 18, 2021 - Affairs

"Stop the War" - Dr Linda Doyle (right) at the Labour Women Conference 2003


TRINITY COLLEGE students delivered a most interesting letter to provost Dr Linda Doyle this month, shining a light on the university’s involvement in the arms trade. Records obtained by campaign group, Students4Peace, show that TCD has at least €2.6 million euro invested in companies like Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. The Trinity College Endowment... Read more »

