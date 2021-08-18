TRINITY COLLEGE students delivered a most interesting letter to provost Dr Linda Doyle this month, shining a light on the university’s involvement in the arms trade. Records obtained by campaign group, Students4Peace, show that TCD has at least €2.6 million euro invested in companies like Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. The Trinity College Endowment... Read more »
TRINITY COLLEGE AND THE WEAPONS TRADE
TRINITY COLLEGE students delivered a most interesting letter to provost Dr Linda Doyle this month, shining a light on the university’s involvement in the arms trade. Records obtained by campaign group, Students4Peace, show that TCD has at least €2.6 million euro invested in companies like Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. The Trinity College Endowment... Read more »