FILM REVIEW: BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL

DÉJÀ VU IN HOWTH IT LOOKS like a case of déjà vu on Howth Hill, where ...

JAMES HENNESSY’S SAMURAI WARRIORS THERE WAS a glowing write-up in the Business Post last weekend of ...

JUSTIN GREEN’S GIGS THE REFUSAL to grant Electric Picnic a licence led to an immediate ...

JOANNA SLOAN’S GARDEN OF LIFE VIEWERS OF RTÉ’s latest hit show, Ireland’s Garden Heroes, were given a ...

KREHBIEL’S KERRY PLAN FOLLOWING THE generally underreported death in June of Chicago moneybags Fred Krehbiel ...

JOHN OSBORNE’S HEADACHE WITH HORSERACING keen to keep its nose clean after the PR mauling ...

LIZ BRENNAN’S BUDGET PERHAPS THE new chair of Screen Ireland, Susan Bergin, might move to ...

PISS-TAKE THE CONTROVERSIAL Stephen Mahon continues to attract the wrong kind of attention ...

SILENT AT RUSSBOROUGH HAVING BOUNCED into the black in recent years, it is not surprising ...