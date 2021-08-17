Behind the Scenes

FILM REVIEW: BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL

BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL


THAT THERE is a strong thread of the gothic in Northern Ireland filmmaking may stem from the emphasis on hellfire and damnation in evangelical Protestant preaching. Twin bothers Roy and Noel Spence from County Down were spinning grand guinol yarns as far back as the 1960s with titles such as The Coming of the Black Dawn, The Testament of... Read more »

