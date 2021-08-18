MATT SHANAHAN’S FIT RELATIVE

Date: August 18, 2021

Matt Shanahan


TD MATT SHANAHAN deleted his controversial tweet in relation to a woman harassed in a public park, and in doing so, deprived followers of a source of Internet merriment that he, perhaps unwittingly, created. The independent TD’s reference to his “15 stone ripped nephew” spawned a slew of witty memes, parody twitter accounts and gags... Read more »

