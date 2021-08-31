WITH VARIOUS presenters, shows and producers being culled from Virgin Media Television and media reports claiming that the bloodbath is far from over, former Xposé presenter Karen Koster is safe as she moves from hosting Ireland AM to The Six O’Clock Show. Her husband John McGuire’s dulcet tones have been heard on the station almost... Read more »
JOHN MCGUIRE’S ESCAPE FROM HELL
