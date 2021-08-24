Behind the Scenes

MONTROSE’S AUTUMN OFFERINGS 

Date: August 24, 2021 - Behind the Scenes

Aiden Gillen and Keith McErlean


ACCORDING TO a recent report commissioned by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, RTÉ’s chronic finances mean it’s staring down the barrel at an “existential crisis”, the reasons for which become clearer when looking at its underwhelming autumn line-up. There is more than a hint of desperation in the accompanying notes from director general Dee Forbes,... Read more »

