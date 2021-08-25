PATRICK BERGIN’S BONUS

Date: August 25, 2021 - Affairs

Patrick Bergin


HOLLYWOOD STARS and landed gentry whose posh piles are in need of repair could do worse than live in Ireland. Offaly County Council allocated €50,000 in April 2021 to film star Patrick Bergin under the Historic Structures Fund, which provides financial assistance to assist with the conservation and restoration of heritage properties. The Sleeping with... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber