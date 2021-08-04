MRS BROWN’S BOYS star Rory Cowan has a remarkable penchant for garnering headlines over skirmishes with friend-turned-foe Twink and Twitter spats, but underneath the drama lies a savvy operator. While he was keen to talk to the Sindo, Oirish Sun and RTE’s Ray D’Arcy over the past week about his eating habits, social media trolls... Read more »
RORY COWAN’S COMPANIES
MRS BROWN’S BOYS star Rory Cowan has a remarkable penchant for garnering headlines over skirmishes with friend-turned-foe Twink and Twitter spats, but underneath the drama lies a savvy operator. While he was keen to talk to the Sindo, Oirish Sun and RTE’s Ray D’Arcy over the past week about his eating habits, social media trolls... Read more »