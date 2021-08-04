TAX PR OFFENSIVE

Date: August 4, 2021 - Affairs

Martin Shanahan


A RECENT splurge by the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) sheds some light on the mood as the Government prepares to fend off jealous interference on corporation tax. The begrudgers, now numbering some 130 OECD member nations, the White House, United States Treasury, European Commission, etc, will surely have been humbled to find several articles in... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber