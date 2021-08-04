A RECENT splurge by the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) sheds some light on the mood as the Government prepares to fend off jealous interference on corporation tax. The begrudgers, now numbering some 130 OECD member nations, the White House, United States Treasury, European Commission, etc, will surely have been humbled to find several articles in... Read more »
TAX PR OFFENSIVE
A RECENT splurge by the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) sheds some light on the mood as the Government prepares to fend off jealous interference on corporation tax. The begrudgers, now numbering some 130 OECD member nations, the White House, United States Treasury, European Commission, etc, will surely have been humbled to find several articles in... Read more »