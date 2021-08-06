WITH RTÉ reporting a surplus of €7.9m for 2020, maybe it will consider restoring the earnings of its highest presenters, whose accounts appear to suggest they may be in need of a boost. Despite their impressive incomes, companies owned by several presenters have somehow managed to report a loss in 2020, according to annual reports... Read more »
RTÉ PRESENTERS’ LOSSES
WITH RTÉ reporting a surplus of €7.9m for 2020, maybe it will consider restoring the earnings of its highest presenters, whose accounts appear to suggest they may be in need of a boost. Despite their impressive incomes, companies owned by several presenters have somehow managed to report a loss in 2020, according to annual reports... Read more »