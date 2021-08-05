AN TAOISEACH’S hailing of an “Olympian” national effort on vaccination quickly went to the heads of his coalition partners, who promptly engaged in a bit of cheap posturing. Social media users were miffed at the weekend as Fine Gael trumpeted that “Ireland has OVERTAKEN the UK in fully vaccinating our adult population”. The green jersey... Read more »
BLUESHIRT JAB RACE
