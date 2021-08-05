ZAPPED OUT

Date: August 5, 2021 - Affairs

Katherine Zappone


Katherine Zappone was in combative form as the day began on Wednesday, but not for long. News that the former minister organised a bash at the five star Merrion Hotel was enough to see her finally break her silence, but only just. A short statement to Morning Ireland, essentially directing critics to take it up... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber