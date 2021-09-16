CO-LIVING TROUBLES

Date: September 16, 2021 - Affairs

John Moran


UNCERTAIN TIMES for superstar developer Reza Merchant with the New York property media reporting this week that his start up, The Collective, is on the edge of bankruptcy. As one of the evangelists for so-called co-living, Merchant’s attention has extended beyond New York and London, and naturally on to Dublin, where The Collective plans to... Read more »

