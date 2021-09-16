LEAKS CONTINUE to haunt the Government as its handling of the Mother and Baby Homes debacle comes back under the spotlight. The first day of a new Dáil term saw an unlikely alliance of Mary Lou McDonald and her erstwhile colleague, Peadar Tóibín, who questioned An Taoiseach about the progress of an internal investigation launched... Read more »
NO PROGRESS ON COMMISSION REPORT LEAK
LEAKS CONTINUE to haunt the Government as its handling of the Mother and Baby Homes debacle comes back under the spotlight. The first day of a new Dáil term saw an unlikely alliance of Mary Lou McDonald and her erstwhile colleague, Peadar Tóibín, who questioned An Taoiseach about the progress of an internal investigation launched... Read more »