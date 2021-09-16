NO PROGRESS ON COMMISSION REPORT LEAK

Date: September 16, 2021 - Affairs

Mary Lou McDonald


LEAKS CONTINUE to haunt the Government as its handling of the Mother and Baby Homes debacle comes back under the spotlight. The first day of a new Dáil term saw an unlikely alliance of Mary Lou McDonald and her erstwhile colleague, Peadar Tóibín, who questioned An Taoiseach about the progress of an internal investigation launched... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber