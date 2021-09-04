DEIRDRE CONROY’S CHUTZPAH

Date: September 4, 2021 - Affairs

Deirdre Conroy

Deirdre Conroy


AS SHE licks the wounds from her mauling in the recent Dublin Bay South by-election, Deirdre Conroy can console herself with the knowledge that her disgruntled tweet to the government of Andorra saw her trending on Twitter this week. Whether Fianna Fáil sympathises with the councillor’s beef with the tiny principality is anyone’s guess, especially... Read more »

