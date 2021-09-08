WAXPERTS’ BAD HAIR DAY

Date: September 8, 2021 - Affairs

Ellen Kavanagh


WHERE THE glitterati will go to become, er, less hirsute is the big question now that Waxperts has closed its salon in Dun Laoghaire. Social media stars and Z-listers will have to go elsewhere for their Brazilians now that the 13-year-old salon has shut up shop. Waxperts opened in 2008 and is owned by Ellen... Read more »

