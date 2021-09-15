Behind the Scenes

FILM REVIEW: WILDFIRE

Date: September 15, 2021 - Behind the Scenes

Wildfire


CATHY BRADY’S debut feature Wildfire is a far better film than the other Irish titles released since cinemas reopened, yet there were fewer than ten people at the screening Goldhawk attended on the opening weekend. Ironically, the film was prefaced by a Screen Ireland ad seeking to attract Irish audiences to forthcoming Irish films—a mountain... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber