JUST RETURNS

Date: September 17, 2021 - Affairs

Jennifer Whitmore

Jennifer Whitmore


SOCIAL DEMOCRAT TD Jennifer Whitmore has established herself as a committed voice on environmental issues in a campaign that now extends to recycling Green Party legislation. The Wicklow TD this week tabled a Just Transition Bill based heavily on one first championed by Éamon Ryan while in opposition. In short, the idea goes that workers... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber