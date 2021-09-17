Behind the Scenes

FILM REVIEW: HERSELF

Date: September 17, 2021

THIS ULTIMATELY unsatisfying film marries two pretty standard subjects of social realist cinema—domestic violence and housing need—in the redemptive story of Sandra (Clare Dunne), who wrests security for herself and for her two young daughters ‘against the odds’. The story, initially titled Owned, was written by Dunne and subsequently brought together as a film project... Read more »

