THE REVENUE’S recently-published list of tax defaulters indicated that a penalty of over €1/4m was imposed by the courts on Wicklow man, Sean Tinkler, in relation to a non-declaration of income tax and VAT. It is not the first time Tinkler has found himelf in a spot of bother, as in April 2013, he was... Read more »
SEAN TINKLER’S TAXING ISSUES
