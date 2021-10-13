THE EMBATTLED Airbnb continues its march on the road to redemption after its business model skirted on the brink of collapse in 2020. The controversial Dublin based tech giant managed to win back the confidence of investors in a successful flotation late last year, but the battle to repair its public image remains ongoing. The... Read more »
AIRBNB STRATEGY
THE EMBATTLED Airbnb continues its march on the road to redemption after its business model skirted on the brink of collapse in 2020. The controversial Dublin based tech giant managed to win back the confidence of investors in a successful flotation late last year, but the battle to repair its public image remains ongoing. The... Read more »